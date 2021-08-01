14-year-old Taekwondo prodigy hopes to represent Team USA in 2028

Chaney has competed and medaled in more than 40 tournaments nationwide.

"He was undefeated for a whole entire year," Bates said. "He fought three different countries, won and he just won and won."

One of his biggest accomplishments was when Chaney took home gold during the 2018 U.S. Open.

"I was only 12 at the time and that was the biggest tournament I've ever been to," Chaney said. "Didn't realize I got gold until everyone started cheering."

Now, the Hope Christian high schooler wants to win gold on the biggest stage in sports.

"My end goal is to get a gold at the Olympics," Chaney said. "That keeps me motivated to keep working here every single day."

In seven years, Chaney wants to be in Los Angeles representing Team USA in Taekwondo. His coach believes Chaney could be one of the first in New Mexico to accomplish it.

"Everybody says they want to go to the Olympics," Bates said. "But I think with what his drive is, not only just doing Taekwondo, but other sports, will get him there."