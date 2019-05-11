14-year-old will represent New Mexico at National Geographic GeoBee | KOB 4
14-year-old will represent New Mexico at National Geographic GeoBee

Christina Rodriguez
May 11, 2019 09:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lakshay Sood has made national history as the only 5-time consecutive winner of the GeoBee. He is a student at Albuquerque Academy, and next week he will proudly represent New Mexico at the National Geographic GeoBee competition in Washington, D.C. 

His mom, Vanita, said she just wants to support his passion.

"I know I have a child with something different," she said. "As a parent, I think recognizing it and bring it and growing it is what's important."

Lakshay was also the youngest New Mexico state champion, as a fourth grader. Now that he's 14, he will age out after this year. 

He said he's going to give his last national GeoBee all that he's got. 

"It reflects my passion," Lakshay said. "I also think people should know geography. It's important for everyone, not just in this competition." 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 11, 2019 09:23 PM
Created: May 11, 2019 08:10 PM

