140 small businesses awarded city funds to help cushion pandemic economic impact

“We recognize there is a great need, and while we aren’t able to fund everyone, I want all of you to know that the Economic Development Department will continue to actively seek funding and do all that we can to support Albuquerque businesses during and after the public health emergency,” said the city’s Economic Development director, Synthia Jaramillo.

The city also announced they were able to receive additional funding to help more businesses financially impacted by COVID-19.

“We did secure additional funding to be able to award 40 more businesses," Jaramillo said. "Decisions were based on the program criteria, the impact of the public health emergency on the business or industry, need, location, industry, eligibility and of course availability of funds."

Willis said since COVD-19, there’s been an adjustment to how he and his staff are handling orders, but they’re getting through it.

“We’ve been doing curbside, where people come and they pick the food, and we bring it out to the cars,” he said. “I’ve been going back to my original deliveries where I deliver the food when I first started and we also have delivery services.”

For more information, visit cabq.gov/coronavirus