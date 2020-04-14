140 small businesses awarded city funds to help cushion pandemic economic impact

Faith Egbuonu
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Family-owned restaurant, Frank’s Famous Chicken and Waffles, was one of 140 businesses out of 1,300 applicants that was awarded $5,000 from the city’s Economic Development Department Tuesday.
“It’s going to help tremendously with food costs and definitely paying our employees, keeping them employed and making sure we have enough to cover everything, because this was very all of a sudden,” said Frank Willis, owner of Frank’s Famous Chicken and Waffles. “So we have to adjust our bank account as well to be able to facilitate and pay for everything we need to pay for to keep our business going.”
Mayor Tim Keller and the city's Economic Development Department announced a $500,000 Micro-Business Relief Program March 30th to help small businesses financially impacted by COVID-19.
“It seems like months ago, but it was just two weeks ago, when we signed an emergency order dedicating half a million dollars to support local micro-businesses,” said Mayor Keller.
“We recognize there is a great need, and while we aren’t able to fund everyone, I want all of you to know that the Economic Development Department will continue to actively seek funding and do all that we can to support Albuquerque businesses during and after the public health emergency,” said the city’s Economic Development director, Synthia Jaramillo.
The city also announced they were able to receive additional funding to help more businesses financially impacted by COVID-19.
“We did secure additional funding to be able to award 40 more businesses," Jaramillo said. "Decisions were based on the program criteria, the impact of the public health emergency on the business or industry, need, location, industry, eligibility and of course availability of funds."
Willis said since COVD-19, there’s been an adjustment to how he and his staff are handling orders, but they’re getting through it.
“We’ve been doing curbside, where people come and they pick the food, and we bring it out to the cars,” he said. “I’ve been going back to my original deliveries where I deliver the food when I first started and we also have delivery services.”
For more information, visit cabq.gov/coronavirus
