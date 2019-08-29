15 men arrested in prostitution sting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fifteen men were arrested in a sex trafficking sting in Albuquerque this week.
Albuquerque Police Department Commander Mizel Garcia said many of the men said it was their first time buying sex, however, he acknowledged that it’s likely not the case.
The sting was prompted by a neighborhood crime watch group, who continued to report prostitution in the area between San Pedro and Louisiana.
“They tell us who look for-- what types of car, what times of day,” Garcia said. “To me, it's something I want our community to know-- if you are having this problem, please let us know and we will be out there."
Garcia believes that identifying the men who were arrested serves as a warning to others.
APD is preparing for more stings. They will be out during the State Fair and Balloon Fiesta.
