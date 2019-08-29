15 men arrested in prostitution sting | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

15 men arrested in prostitution sting

Megan Abundis
August 29, 2019 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  Fifteen men were arrested in a sex trafficking sting in Albuquerque this week.

Advertisement

Albuquerque Police Department Commander Mizel Garcia said many of the men said it was their first time buying sex, however, he acknowledged that it’s likely not the case.

The sting was prompted by a neighborhood crime watch group, who continued to report prostitution in the area between San Pedro and Louisiana.

“They tell us who look for-- what types of car, what times of day,” Garcia said. “To me, it's something I want our community to know-- if you are having this problem, please let us know and we will be out there."

Garcia believes that identifying the men who were arrested serves as a warning to others.

APD is preparing for more stings. They will be out during the State Fair and Balloon Fiesta.

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: August 29, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: August 29, 2019 09:29 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 9-year-old girl shot in SE Albuquerque
APD: 9-year-old girl shot in SE Albuquerque
Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
Parents report problems with air conditioners at various APS schools
Parents report problems with air conditioners at various APS schools
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing
14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
Advertisement



Suspected drunk driver still not charged in Uber crash that killed couple
Suspected drunk driver still not charged in Uber crash that killed couple
15 men arrested in prostitution sting
15 men arrested in prostitution sting
Parents report problems with air conditioners at various APS schools
Parents report problems with air conditioners at various APS schools
Preparing Rail Yards for development could cost up to $80 million
Preparing Rail Yards for development could cost up to $80 million
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing