15-year-old accused of killing cousin, leaving girl's body in SW Albuquerque arroyo

Joshua Panas
January 05, 2019 10:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Jeramiah Morfin, 15, has been charged with the murder of his cousin.

Police found Morfin's cousin's body Saturday morning in an arroyo near Gibson and Unser.

According to a criminal complaint, Jeremiah wrote a note that said he killed the girl, whose age has not been released.

When questioned by a police officer, Jeremiah said he was angry and "kind of lost it."

The criminal complaint states that Jeremiah led the officer to the girl's body. 

The medical investigator said the girl's body showed signs of possible sexual assault.

