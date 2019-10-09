15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger

Almentero claims that one of the teens tried to rob him.

Almentero told police that he, Stephen Goldman and Jimmie Atkins beat Lateef and Romero while driving to the West Mesa.

Almentero later stated that Goldman shot the teens before he helped put their bodies in the trunk of the vehicle. Court documents stated that the suspects contacted Almentero's uncle, Anthony Aragon, to help dispose of the bodies.

The Office of the Medical Investigator said that Lateef was beaten and shot about 19 times. Romero was reportedly beaten and shot nine times.

Prosecutors want Almentero to remain behind bars pending trial. The hearing on the motion will take place in District Court.