15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger

Ryan Laughlin
October 09, 2019 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 15-year-old accused of killing two teenagers in December appeared in court Wednesday.

Investigators believe Julio Fabian Almentero is responsible for the murders of Ahmed Lateef and Collin Romero.

A Snapchat video showed the boys being tortured. They were found buried in shallow graves outside of Rio Rancho several weeks after they were reported missing.

Almentero claims that one of the teens tried to rob him.

Almentero told police that he,  Stephen Goldman and Jimmie Atkins beat Lateef and Romero while driving to the West Mesa. 

Almentero later stated that Goldman shot the teens before he helped put their bodies in the trunk of the vehicle. Court documents stated that the suspects contacted Almentero's uncle, Anthony Aragon, to help dispose of the bodies. 

The Office of the Medical Investigator said that Lateef was beaten and shot about 19 times. Romero was reportedly beaten and shot nine times.

Prosecutors want Almentero to remain behind bars pending trial. The hearing on the motion will take place in District Court.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: October 09, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: October 09, 2019 04:48 PM

