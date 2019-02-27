15-year-old shot in the head because of road rage, recovering at UNMH

The driver of the truck, Leopoldo Jaramillo the third, told police he pointed a gun to “scare them.” He hit the curb and the gun fired, according to court documents.

The bullet hit Sanchez in the temple and passed through his eye.

After he was shot, he lost control of the car, and it flipped, according to those in the car.

"It was the longest drive of my life,” said Tina Cook, Angel Sanchez’s mother. “I was just thinking, like ‘how could this have happened, how could this have happened and why.’"

It's something Cook still doesn’t understand.

"It did hit a portion of the brain, it's affecting him a little bit, memory, cognitive stuff like that, and it cut through an eye," said Cook.

He was flown to UNM Hospital after the crash, where he has been recovering since.

Police caught up to Jaramillo roughly a block from where it all unfolded. He had crashed his truck in a nearby yard, according to court documents.

“Angel believes in God and believes there's a purpose for everything,” said Cook. “He’s just super thankful that he is still here.”

Cook said the community has been rallying around Sanchez. He was an all-around active teen, loved sports, loved to hang out with his friends and spend time with his family.

Cook said he is pretty much blind, and the surgeries may not be over.

Their goal is to stay positive.

“If I'm not, how do I expect Angel to be. If I'm in there always depressed and down that's going to rub off on him,” said Cook.

They have started a GoFundMe to raise money for him.

Jaramillo is facing a number of charges. He is being held in jail pending trial.