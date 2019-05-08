16-year-old arrested for firing gun at Lobo Village | KOB 4
16-year-old arrested for firing gun at Lobo Village

Megan Abundis
May 08, 2019 10:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 16-year-old was arrested for firing a gun nine times at Lobo Village on Tuesday.

Louis Flores, who has lived at Lobo Village for four years, heard the gunshots.

“I had no idea what the situation was," Flores said.

Flores was worried about a possible active shooter.

He called the front office, but they didn’t have any information.

“The residents didn't know what was going on, something could have gone terribly wrong, management wasn't doing a good job, they didn't notify anyone, there was no lockdown in place,” Flores said.

UNM Police Lt. Trace Peck said a group of underage kids, who are not residents of LoBo Village, snuck onto the property and one of them fired shots into the air.

Peck said officers responded within a minute and 45 seconds.

They arrested a teenager, whose name was not released, six minutes later.

“There was a number of underage individuals that were interviewed, guardians were contacts, CYFD was contacted to take possession of a couple of these young individuals,” Peck said.

Police said they did not issue a campus-wide alert because the teenager was arrested quickly.

“We feel there was no immediate threat, the area was saturated with officers," Peck said.

Police believe the teenager gave the gun to someone else in the group. It was never located and no one else was arrested.

Updated: May 08, 2019 10:08 PM
Created: May 08, 2019 08:53 PM

