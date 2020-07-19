16-year-old dies in ATV crash

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A 16-year-old driver of an ATV died in a crash near Gibson in the southwest mesa Saturday evening, police say.
A driver turning onto westbound Golinda Road from northbound Messina Drive struck an ATV with two individuals as they were traveling eastbound on Golinda Road around 9 p.m. The ATV had no headlights.
The 16-year-old driver was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
The passenger of the ATV and driver of the vehicle had no major injuries.
The APD Motors Unit is currently conducting in investigation.
