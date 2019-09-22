16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom | KOB 4
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom

Kassi Nelson
September 22, 2019 10:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Eliana Alderete is not like most teenage daughters. Her prom Saturday was a surprise for her 16th birthday. It took a lot of people to get her there.

Eliana has pulmonary hypertension. Her heart is so enlarged you can feel it through her skin. Her parents wanted to throw her a party to remember, so her mom took to social media for ideas.

“Before I knew it the whole community just like crowded around us and wanted to do the venue, donate a cake, donate nails, donate hair, makeup, everything,” said Eliana’s mom Lyndi Chavez.

That is when Chavez connected with a woman who owns a salon in Louisiana. Her son has the same condition.

“We loaded up our van camper and our bicycles and all of Braxton’s medicines, makeup, blow dryers, curling irons and here we are,” said Regina Berry.

While Eliana’s condition makes even breathing difficult, her love for life is contagious.

“I just cried I couldn’t even read the whole invitation before crying,” Eliana said. “I was very overwhelmed with love and I felt very special. I’m having my own prom. That’s big.”

Kassi Nelson


Updated: September 22, 2019 10:35 PM
Created: September 22, 2019 10:30 PM

