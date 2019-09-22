16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom

That is when Chavez connected with a woman who owns a salon in Louisiana. Her son has the same condition.

“We loaded up our van camper and our bicycles and all of Braxton’s medicines, makeup, blow dryers, curling irons and here we are,” said Regina Berry.

While Eliana’s condition makes even breathing difficult, her love for life is contagious.

“I just cried I couldn’t even read the whole invitation before crying,” Eliana said. “I was very overwhelmed with love and I felt very special. I’m having my own prom. That’s big.”