16-year-old wanted for Los Altos State Park murder

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 14, 2020 10:45 PM
Created: August 14, 2020 08:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police have issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old who is accused of murdering a person at Los Altos Skate Park.

Police believe Cesar Chavez hit and killed Davon Frydrych with his car on Aug. 2.

Witnesses told officer that Chavez had been drinking, and had also threatened people with a knife before getting into his car. 

Frydrych reportedly tried to break up a fight between Chavez and someone else. A witness said Frydrych walked Chavez to his car, and the two shook hands.

The witness said Chavez then attempted to hit Frydrych with his car, but missed. He then reportedly turned around and ran Frydrych over. 

An APD camera trailer reportedly captured the car leaving the skate park, but it did not capture the deadly act. 


