16-year-old who allegedly killed mother while high on LSD to stay in jail pending trial

Shortly afterwards, a detective said a voice is heard saying, “What did you do?” Police said they believe that was Michael’s nine-year-old sister who walked in on her older brother stabbing their mom.

An autopsy report showed that the fatal blow that killed Sara Gallegos was a stab wound in her mouth that cut her tongue and knocked loose some teeth, causing her to drown on her own blood.

The detective said Michael Gallegos was fake yawning and appeared bored when they told him his mother was dead while he was being arrested.

The defense asked if his reaction may have been the result of him coming down from his LSD high, but ultimately, a judge ruled to keep him locked up.