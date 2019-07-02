16th Annual Pork and Brew Festival | KOB 4
16th Annual Pork and Brew Festival

Marian Camacho
July 02, 2019 07:26 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - The 16th Annual Pork and Brew Festival is returning to the Santa Ana Star Center this weekend.

Pork and Brew organizer Alex Archuleta and Dominic Valenzuela, chef and owner of Dia De Los Takos, joined KOB in the studio Tuesday morning to talk about the event.

Watch the full interview for more and click here for more details.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: July 02, 2019 07:26 AM

