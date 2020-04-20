17 mayors sign letter in support of Gov. Lujan Grisham

However, other mayors wanted to make sure the governor knew they had their backing.

"We cant' bring people back from the dead, so we really need to be considerate of that and not jump the gun and make a grave mistake," said Peter Nieto, mayor of Mountainair.

The mayor of Albuquerque, Tim Keller, did not sign the letter, but he said that does not mean he isn't supporting the governor's actions.

"We very much support the governor, and the public health order," Keller said. "In fact, our city emergency clauses mirror the state, and actually are a little bit further out until May 13, so we are very supportive. There's all sorts of letters flying around about all sorts of things -- so you heard it from me, we're very supportive of our governor."

Gregg Hull, the mayor of Rio Rancho, also didn't sign the letter. However, he said he is taking cues from the governor.

"The governor is going to start making decisions somewhere in the future that we're going to open certain things up, and I think individual communities are going to look at what they're individual risk factors are -- we're starting to see new data that we haven't seen before," Hull said.

Hull added that there is a lot to consider when opening up a community.

"We're part of a metroplex. We have other communities to consider, and we have pueblos to consider," Hull said. "So, signing onto a blanket decision is, in my opinion, not the right way to go because it doesn't necessarily bring everybody to the table for discussion."

Click here to read the letter from the mayors