17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 100

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced 17 additional positive cases for COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 100.
The latest confirmed cases include:
Bernalillo County
Doña Ana County
Cibola County
Curry County
McKinley County
San Juan County
Santa Fe County
As of Tuesday, nearly 7,000 people had been tested for COVID-19.
A representative for the governor said a small number of the earliest positive patients are no longer symptomatic. They are working on getting KOB 4 more detailed information about patient recoveries.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
