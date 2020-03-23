17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 100 | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 100

17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 100

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 24, 2020 04:35 PM
Created: March 23, 2020 06:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department announced 17 additional positive cases for COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 100.

The latest confirmed cases include:

Advertisement

Bernalillo County

  • A female in her 40s
  • A male in his 40s
  • A female in her 50s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A male in his 80s

Doña Ana County

  • A male in his 20s
  • A male in his 30s
  • A male in his 60s

Cibola County

  • A female in her 50s

Curry County

  • A female in her 50s

McKinley County

  • A female in her teens

San Juan County

  • Two males in their 30s
  • A male in his 40s
  • A female in her 30s

Santa Fe County

  • A male in his 50s
  • A male in his 70s

As of Tuesday, nearly 7,000 people had been tested for COVID-19.

<<<Click here for a look at positive cases by county>>>

A representative for the governor said a small number of the earliest positive patients are no longer symptomatic. They are working on getting KOB 4 more detailed information about patient recoveries.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Sunport reports nearly 90% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Sunport reports nearly 90% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Nutritionist suggests foods that boost your immune system
Nutritionist suggests foods that boost your immune system
Advertisement


17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 100
17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 100
Sandoval County no longer seeks court order to release non-violent detainees
Sandoval County no longer seeks court order to release non-violent detainees
Police to make sure businesses, people adhering to stay-at-home instructions
Police to make sure businesses, people adhering to stay-at-home instructions
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
New Mexico Supreme Court halts evictions in landlord-tenant cases
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order