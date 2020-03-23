17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 100

A male in his 20s

A male in his 30s

A male in his 60s

Cibola County

A female in her 50s

Curry County

A female in her 50s

McKinley County

A female in her teens

San Juan County

Two males in their 30s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 30s

Santa Fe County

A male in his 50s

A male in his 70s

As of Tuesday, nearly 7,000 people had been tested for COVID-19.

A representative for the governor said a small number of the earliest positive patients are no longer symptomatic. They are working on getting KOB 4 more detailed information about patient recoveries.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

