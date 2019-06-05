17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs

“Make no mistake about it, this young man had a weapon of war," said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez.

The gun has been turned over to the lab for testing to see if it’s been connected to other crimes or gang members.

In the meantime, the district attorney is charging Valenzuela with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“This young man was pedaling pills that is killing folks across the country,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson.

Valenzuela is being charged as a juvenile. He remains in state custody and a pretrial detention motion has been filed.