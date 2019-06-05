17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs

Megan Abundis
June 05, 2019 05:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An 17-year-old is accused of posting a video on Snapchat and using it as a tool to sell drugs.

Advertisement

Police arrested 17-year-old Nathaniel Valenzuela in Albuquerque.

Law enforcement officials say he's a gang member and was seen on Snapchat firing and flaunting an AR-15.

“Make no mistake about it, this young man had a weapon of war," said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez.

The gun has been turned over to the lab for testing to see if it’s been connected to other crimes or gang members.

In the meantime, the district attorney is charging Valenzuela with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“This young man was pedaling pills that is killing folks across the country,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson.

Valenzuela is being charged as a juvenile. He remains in state custody and a pretrial detention motion has been filed.

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: June 05, 2019 05:29 PM
Created: June 05, 2019 04:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

12 firefighters injured in explosion at fireworks storage facility near Roswell
12 firefighters injured in explosion at fireworks storage facility near Roswell
Late night fight at Sandia Crest sparks stabbing of 14-year-old girl
Nina Luna
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo
Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief
Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
Advertisement




17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
12 firefighters injured in explosion at fireworks storage facility near Roswell
12 firefighters injured in explosion at fireworks storage facility near Roswell
School board to discuss policies after 15-year-old Tased at Espanola Valley HS
School board to discuss policies after 15-year-old Tased at Espanola Valley HS
Three APS schools test positive for elevated lead levels
Three APS schools test positive for elevated lead levels
NM camp for children battling cancer faces uncertain financial future
NM camp for children battling cancer faces uncertain financial future