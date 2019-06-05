17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
June 05, 2019 05:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An 17-year-old is accused of posting a video on Snapchat and using it as a tool to sell drugs.
Police arrested 17-year-old Nathaniel Valenzuela in Albuquerque.
Law enforcement officials say he's a gang member and was seen on Snapchat firing and flaunting an AR-15.
“Make no mistake about it, this young man had a weapon of war," said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez.
The gun has been turned over to the lab for testing to see if it’s been connected to other crimes or gang members.
In the meantime, the district attorney is charging Valenzuela with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.
“This young man was pedaling pills that is killing folks across the country,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson.
Valenzuela is being charged as a juvenile. He remains in state custody and a pretrial detention motion has been filed.
