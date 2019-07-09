17-year-old appears in court on murder charge | KOB 4
17-year-old appears in court on murder charge

Ryan Laughlin
July 09, 2019 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 17-year-old accused of murdering Isaiah Villanueva at South Valley party in June appeared in court Tuesday.

Timonty Malek was bound by chains as he stood in front of Judge Linda Rogers.

He was informed that the state has filed an expedited motion for pretrial detention. 

Malek will remain locked up until a hearing on the motion takes place. 

Angel Grado is also facing a murder charge in the death of Villanueva. 

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: July 09, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: July 09, 2019 04:07 PM

