17-year-old directs musical, proceeds benefit NM Autism Society

"When I am on stage singing... I feel free. That is the missing piece for me," Miller said.

The musical started as a school project at Sandia Prep, with just two characters. Miller plays a boy with autism, who recently lost his brother to suicide.

Bryant, Miller's sixth grade teacher, plays Apollo – a struggling musician on the brink of suicide.

"The Missing Peace" will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sandia Prep

All proceeds go to the New Mexico Autism Society.