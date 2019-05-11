17-year-old directs musical, proceeds benefit NM Autism Society
Christina Rodriguez
May 11, 2019 05:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A special two-man musical "The Missing Peace" is making its debut in Albuquerque – written, directed and performed by a local teen named Colin Miller.
"He's an outstanding writer, he has a good understanding of not only the writing process, but character development," said Darryl Bryant, a teacher at Sandia Prep.
Miller has made it his mission to help others in the community to find their missing "peace."
"When I am on stage singing... I feel free. That is the missing piece for me," Miller said.
The musical started as a school project at Sandia Prep, with just two characters. Miller plays a boy with autism, who recently lost his brother to suicide.
Bryant, Miller's sixth grade teacher, plays Apollo – a struggling musician on the brink of suicide.
"The Missing Peace" will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sandia Prep
All proceeds go to the New Mexico Autism Society.
