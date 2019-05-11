17-year-old directs musical, proceeds benefit NM Autism Society | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

17-year-old directs musical, proceeds benefit NM Autism Society

Christina Rodriguez
May 11, 2019 05:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A special two-man musical "The Missing Peace" is making its debut in Albuquerque – written, directed and performed by a local teen named Colin Miller. 

Advertisement

"He's an outstanding writer, he has a good understanding of not only the writing process, but character development," said Darryl Bryant, a teacher at Sandia Prep. 

Miller has made it his mission to help others in the community to find their missing "peace." 

"When I am on stage singing... I feel free. That is the missing piece for me," Miller said. 

The musical started as a school project at Sandia Prep, with just two characters. Miller plays a boy with autism, who recently lost his brother to suicide. 

Bryant, Miller's sixth grade teacher, plays Apollo – a struggling musician on the brink of suicide.

"The Missing Peace" will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sandia Prep 

All proceeds go to the New Mexico Autism Society. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: May 11, 2019 05:41 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man shot, critically injured in NE Albuquerque
Man shot, critically injured in NE Albuquerque
Police arrest man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Police arrest man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Advertisement




Memorial held in honor of UNM baseball player
Memorial held in honor of UNM baseball player
Man shot, critically injured in NE Albuquerque
Man shot, critically injured in NE Albuquerque
Police arrest man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Police arrest man accused of killing UNM baseball player
17-year-old directs musical, proceeds benefit NM Autism Society
17-year-old directs musical, proceeds benefit NM Autism Society
Utility, city converting streetlights in Albuquerque to LED
Utility, city converting streetlights in Albuquerque to LED