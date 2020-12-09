17-year-old pilot saves dog from euthanasia

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 17-year-old pilot-in-training put his flying skills to good use to help save a life.
“It’s like nothing you've ever experienced before. Its just something so unique,” said Cody Anderson.
Anyone that knows Cody will tell you he’s the selfless type, and is willing to do anything if it means helping others. That’s exactly what Cody did for Kathy Tarochione and a 2-year-old orphaned Pitbull named Hero.
“Well we had thought we were going to have a flight, so we could get them out, and we couldn't, so for 30 days we tried to find people who could help,” said Tarochione.
Tarochione helps run Barkworks—a nonprofit that pairs animals in shelters with a new home, sometimes hundreds or thousands of miles away. Barkworks prioritized finding a home for Hero to save him from being euthanized.
“He was scheduled to be euthanized and the day he was scheduled, Kelly tagged him and then it was the idea of trying to find someone that would step in and help get this dog transported,” Tarochione said.
Cody, and his flight instructor Lauren, heard about the mission and immediately started planning. The pair flew from Albuquerque to Roswell, then to Hero’s new home in Santa Fe.
“It was so nice to see him live another day. Especially on the day before Thanksgiving — to be able to save a life and bring happiness to another family,” he said.
Cody said he’ll always remember that life-saving flight and how it felt to look back and see his first passenger, Hero.
