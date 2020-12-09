17-year-old pilot saves dog from euthanasia

Tarochione helps run Barkworks—a nonprofit that pairs animals in shelters with a new home, sometimes hundreds or thousands of miles away. Barkworks prioritized finding a home for Hero to save him from being euthanized.

“He was scheduled to be euthanized and the day he was scheduled, Kelly tagged him and then it was the idea of trying to find someone that would step in and help get this dog transported,” Tarochione said.

Cody, and his flight instructor Lauren, heard about the mission and immediately started planning. The pair flew from Albuquerque to Roswell, then to Hero’s new home in Santa Fe.

“It was so nice to see him live another day. Especially on the day before Thanksgiving — to be able to save a life and bring happiness to another family,” he said.

Cody said he’ll always remember that life-saving flight and how it felt to look back and see his first passenger, Hero.