18 New Mexico restaurants get national attention for wine selection

Christina Rodriguez
August 10, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 18 New Mexico restaurants made Wine Spectator's national list, according to Albuquerque Business First

One New Mexico restaurant even received the Grand Award – the program's highest honor which is presented to restaurants that are exceptional in several ways and typically have 1,000 or more wine selections. 

For the full list, click here.

August 10, 2019

