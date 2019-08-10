18 New Mexico restaurants get national attention for wine selection
Christina Rodriguez
August 10, 2019 06:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 18 New Mexico restaurants made Wine Spectator's national list, according to Albuquerque Business First.
One New Mexico restaurant even received the Grand Award – the program's highest honor which is presented to restaurants that are exceptional in several ways and typically have 1,000 or more wine selections.
For the full list, click here.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 10, 2019 06:53 PM
Created: August 10, 2019 06:32 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved