18 seniors in need of help after fire forced them from homes

Now, they say the apartment complex has put 18 of them up in a hotel, the Marriott Pyramid North, including 74-year-old Roberta Humphries.

“It's very difficult,” she said. “It's challenging.”

Humphries has rheumatoid arthritis, which she says has flared up. She uses a walker. Many like her are without much-needed medical supplies.

“Other people are in mobile wheelchairs, with walkers, with canes and I'm sure they have their homes set up to ease their life,” Humphries said.

Lawyer Cari Neill, who is with the nonprofit the Senior Citizens' Law Office, has jumped into help.

“Their apartments were completely flooded, and so you're not just talking about a few little things being wet. You're talking about shoes and clothes that are completely ruined, furniture that's completely ruined. Medical supplies that had to be left behind,” Neill said.

Many others have helped too, according to the residents, including the Red Cross and the city -- and other nonprofits may make donations soon.

“It means a lot because we have no idea at this point how long it's going to before we might be able to move back in,” Humphries said.

They say they're working with the hotel to get access to microwaves, which would help with some of their food struggles.

Neill claims Encino Terrace said it would replace some of the medical equipment that was destroyed. A spokesperson for the company that owns the complex didn't get back to KOB 4 in time for this story.

People can donate at a GoFundMe page that’s been set up to help those displaced.