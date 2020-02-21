18-year-old accused of killing motorcyclist released from jail

Brittany Costello
Updated: February 21, 2020 05:11 PM
Created: February 21, 2020 04:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An 18-year-old who is accused of killing a motorcyclist on Feb. 16 will be released from jail.
Nayali Martinez told police she was racing a friend on Central when she hit Thomas Kellepoury’s motorcycle.
She left the scene, but returned after calling her parents for advice.
During a hearing Friday, prosecutors tried to convince a judge to keep Martinez behind bars.
But her defense attorney informed the judge that Martinez does not have a criminal history.
The judge released Martinez on pretrial conditions.
Meanwhile, the New Mexico Motorcycle Rights Organization is rallying around Kellepoury’s family.
“It really is right now working the case and making sure she's held accountable for her actions,” said Raymond Gallegos, head of the organization. “She did fess up to that. The sad thing here is it’s destroyed two families.”
Martinez, who is facing charges of homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, will be required to check in with Pretrial Services as she awaits trial.
