18-year-old accused of killing motorcyclist released from jail

But her defense attorney informed the judge that Martinez does not have a criminal history.

The judge released Martinez on pretrial conditions.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico Motorcycle Rights Organization is rallying around Kellepoury’s family.

“It really is right now working the case and making sure she's held accountable for her actions,” said Raymond Gallegos, head of the organization. “She did fess up to that. The sad thing here is it’s destroyed two families.”

Martinez, who is facing charges of homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, will be required to check in with Pretrial Services as she awaits trial.