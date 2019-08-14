18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
KOB Web Staff
August 14, 2019 01:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man accused of shooting and killing a person and injuring another at a house party in southeast Albuquerque has been arrested.
Police say 18-year-old Julian Lerma killed 20-year-old Erasmo Munoz-Saucedo and wounded Edwin Parra on June 30.
People at the party tried to drive Munoz-Saucedo and Parra to Presbyterian Hospital but they crashed near Central and Yale.
Witnesses identified Lerma as the shooter to police through photographs.
He's charged with an open count of murder.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 14, 2019 01:07 PM
Created: August 14, 2019 11:51 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved