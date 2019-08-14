18-year-old arrested, charged with murder | KOB 4
Advertisement

18-year-old arrested, charged with murder

KOB Web Staff
August 14, 2019 01:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man accused of shooting and killing a person and injuring another at a house party in southeast Albuquerque has been arrested.

Advertisement

Police say 18-year-old Julian Lerma killed 20-year-old Erasmo Munoz-Saucedo and wounded Edwin Parra on June 30.

People at the party tried to drive Munoz-Saucedo and Parra to Presbyterian Hospital but they crashed near Central and Yale.

Witnesses identified Lerma as the shooter to police through photographs. 

He's charged with an open count of murder. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: August 14, 2019 01:07 PM
Created: August 14, 2019 11:51 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
Lawsuit: Desert Hills staff used 'booty juice' to control children
Lawsuit: Desert Hills staff used 'booty juice' to control children
Roswell PD: Woman exposed herself at busy intersection
Roswell PD: Woman exposed herself at busy intersection
US Rep. Haaland backs impeachment inquiry
US Rep. Haaland backs impeachment inquiry
Police: Man broke into hotel, took shower, stole TV
Police: Man broke into hotel, took shower, stole TV
Advertisement




Man found guilty of sexually abusing child
Man found guilty of sexually abusing child
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
US Rep. Haaland backs impeachment inquiry
US Rep. Haaland backs impeachment inquiry
Gov. hosts summit on preventing domestic terrorism
Gov. hosts summit on preventing domestic terrorism
Crews repair gas leak in NE Albuquerque
Crews repair gas leak in NE Albuquerque