18-year-old arrested for bringing gun on school campus

Castillo was located at School on Wheels. He told officers that the gun, which belonged to his mother, was inside his father's truck when he went to Albuquerque High School to pick up a girl.

According to a criminal complaint, Castillo admitted that he knew he shouldn't have a gun on school premises. He added that he didn't know his friend had posted a video online.

Castillo was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.