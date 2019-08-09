18-year-old arrested for bringing gun on school campus
August 09, 2019 08:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises after a video was posted on social media.
The video, posted on Aug. 7, showed a rifle inside a vehicle at Albuquerque High School.
After speaking with witnesses, police determined the gun was in the possession of 18-year-old Samuel Castillo.
Castillo was located at School on Wheels. He told officers that the gun, which belonged to his mother, was inside his father's truck when he went to Albuquerque High School to pick up a girl.
According to a criminal complaint, Castillo admitted that he knew he shouldn't have a gun on school premises. He added that he didn't know his friend had posted a video online.
Castillo was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.
