18-year-old blows through APD sobriety checkpoint

The complaint states officers at the checkpoint used stop sticks to pop at least one of the trucks tires, but Chavira kept going before crashing into two other vehicles about a mile and a half down Central near Coors.

According to the complaint, “a 22 caliber rifle and 19 rounds of ammunition were located in the vehicle by officers."

Just last weekend, Albuquerque police arrested 21-year-old Noah Mirabal for allegedly speeding through another sobriety checkpoint downtown – and nearly hitting an officer.

According to jail records -- since Friday, 21 people in Bernalillo County have been charged with drunk driving. With three others at the same sobriety checkpoint on Central.