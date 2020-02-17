18-year-old charged with homicide after fatal crash | KOB 4
18-year-old charged with homicide after fatal crash

Nayali Martinez Nayali Martinez  | 

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 17, 2020 01:08 PM
Created: February 17, 2020 12:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An 18-year-old was arrested Sunday for vehicular homicide after hitting and killing a motorcyclist. 

According to the criminal complaint, Nayali Martinez hit and killed Thomas Kellepourey and then fled the scene near Central and Sunset

Martinez eventually returned to the scene and spoke with police about what happened. She told officers she was "cruising" with a friend on Central when she noticed she was driving next to a friend that she knew. They began racing each other and that was when she collided with the motorcyclist.

She told police she had left the crash because she didn't know what to do.

According to the complaint, she drove to a nearby park to call her mom and dad on the phone. They told her to figure it out since she is 18 years old. Martinez then called her step mom who picked her up and took her back to the scene because Martinez knew it was wrong.

Martinez only had a driver's permit through MVD. She was arrested without incident and booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center. 


