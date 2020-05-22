181 new cases of COVID-19 reported as Navajo Nation prepares for weekend lockdown | KOB 4
181 new cases of COVID-19 reported as Navajo Nation prepares for weekend lockdown

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 22, 2020 08:16 AM
Created: May 22, 2020 07:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Thursday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,434 with 147 deaths. 

Officials are reporting that 27,932 COVID-19 tests have been administered, which means approximately 13.2% of Navajo Nation residents have been tested. Preliminary reports also show that approximately 1,195 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

"The increase in numbers is due to the large-scale testing events that have occurred on the Navajo Nation in recent days. The Navajo Nation health care facilities continue to test our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the country," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Over 13% of our residents have been tested compared to 10% for states." 

Nez said a contact tracing team is working to address the increased number of cases by identifying the places and people COVID-19 positive patients have been in contact with. 

The Navajo Nation will have another 57-hour curfew over the weekend. Their stay-at-home order also remains in effect until June 7. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


