181 new cases of COVID-19 reported as Navajo Nation prepares for weekend lockdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Thursday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,434 with 147 deaths.

Officials are reporting that 27,932 COVID-19 tests have been administered, which means approximately 13.2% of Navajo Nation residents have been tested. Preliminary reports also show that approximately 1,195 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.