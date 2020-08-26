19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing man, shooting woman | KOB 4
19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing man, shooting woman

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 26, 2020 08:17 PM
Created: August 26, 2020 08:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man and injured a woman on Aug. 19.

Police say Luis Garardo Chaparro, Jr. intervened in a verbal argument between two women, and eventually shot one of the women in the chest. She survived. 

Police believe Chaparro Jr. then shot Mark Williams, who died at the scene. 

Chaparro, Jr. faces numerous charges including an open count of murder. 


