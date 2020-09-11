19-year-old charged with murder for killing woman playing Pokemon Go

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man is now charged with murder for the killing of Cayla Campos.
Albuquerque police say Izaiah Garcia, 19, shot Campos at Bianchetti Park while she was playing Pokemon Go with her boyfriend in October 2019.
Garcia is also charged with the murder of Sean Markey. He was killed at a homecoming party on Sept. 29, 2019.
Garcia was already in custody for the alleged murder of Markey when the new murder charge was filed.
