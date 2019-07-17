19-year-old faces charges in Snapchat child porn case | KOB 4
19-year-old faces charges in Snapchat child porn case

Kassi Nelson
July 17, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 19-year-old has been arrested in a child pornography case.

Yarelis Cespedes was taken into custody Wednesday morning in the South Valley.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detective Justin Roybal said Cespedes recorded a video of a sexual assault in November and sent it to students at Ernie Pyle Middle School.

Cespedes is charged with producing and distributing child pornography.

Roybal said parents need to pay attention to what their children are doing on social medial.

“It's a real problem facing today's youth, and families today and parents need to be aware,” he said.

Roybal wants parents to talk to their children about social medial and child predators.

“The bigger danger for kids is if you're sending these images,” he said. “Child predators can be aware to save them and send them to some degree.”

Roybal said children should also understand that they can get in trouble for receiving pornographic images and videos.

He said they should report the image to an adult immediately.

More people could be charged in this case. Roybal said he's working with the district attorney's office to hold those who shared or received the video accountable.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: July 17, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: July 17, 2019 04:33 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

