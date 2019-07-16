19-year-old faces child porn charges for recording, sharing graphic Snapchat video

Officials with Albuquerque Public Schools said the video was reported to school staff immediately. They claim it was only viewed by two young students at Ernie Pyle Middle School.

It quickly turned into a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office investigation.

The 13-year-old in the video was a student at Hayes Middle School. When questioned, she told police she went out over the weekend – to an 18 and older club – with her now 19-year-old best friend, Cespedes.

According to the criminal complaint, the 13-year-old said she didn't remember anything about what was recorded because she had blacked out.

Her friend, Cespedes, was the one who recorded the video. Witnesses told deputies Cespedes shared the video on Snapchat.

Cespedes is now wanted for distributed and manufacturing of child porn.

It's unclear whether the other teens who had the video will face charges. KOB 4 reached out to BCSO but they did not respond to our questions.

APS said that receiving child pornography can also result in charges – even prosecution – depending on the case.