19-year-old woman arrested for murder of ex-boyfriend

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 03, 2020 08:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 19-year-old woman was arrested Friday for the murder of her ex-boyfriend.
Erlynda Lucero is accused of killing Daniel Guardado on June 24 near the intersection of Carlisle and Menaul.
Police believe Lucero shot Guardado from the passenger seat of a vehicle as he was driving a different vehicle.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from an incident involving drugs.
Police said Lucero pulled a gun on Guardado after a failed attempt to exchange drugs in a hotel parking lot.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company