19-year-old woman arrested for murder of ex-boyfriend | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Created: July 03, 2020 08:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 19-year-old woman was arrested Friday for the murder of her ex-boyfriend.

Erlynda Lucero is accused of killing Daniel Guardado on June 24 near the intersection of Carlisle and Menaul.

Police believe Lucero shot Guardado from the passenger seat of a vehicle as he was driving a different vehicle.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an incident involving drugs.

Police said Lucero pulled a gun on Guardado after a failed attempt to exchange drugs in a hotel parking lot.


