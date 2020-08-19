$1B in revenue expected from New Mexico's state trust lands | KOB 4
Advertisement

$1B in revenue expected from New Mexico's state trust lands

$1B in revenue expected from New Mexico's state trust lands

The Associated Press
Updated: August 19, 2020 06:35 AM
Created: August 19, 2020 06:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico land managers say the state is on track to have another banner year as a result of oil and gas drilling and other activities on state trust lands.

The State Land Office announced Tuesday that revenue for the recent fiscal year is expected to top $1 billion.

Advertisement

Officials say back-to-back billion-dollar years are breaking revenue records despite a decline in oil prices and economic uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

While the agency saw a 5% decrease in oil and gas royalty payments, it reported more than $885,000 — or a 118% increase — in revenue from wind energy projects and lease payments.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes
New Mexico sues over U.S. Postal Service changes
Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 150 acres
Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest grows to 150 acres
New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
Advertisement


New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
New Mexico pushes forward with emergency voting reforms
APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
APD: One man dead after West Side shooting
Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
Is the state on track to meet the governor's target case average? State health officials say not yet
New Mexico planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
New Mexico planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution