1st Congressional District candidate Garcia Holmes shares her views ahead of election

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 06, 2020 06:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Michelle Garcia Holmes, the Republican running for the 1st Congressional District seat New Mexico, got the opportunity to make her pitch to voters on KOB 4 Thursday.
She was granted five minutes of free airtime after her opponent, Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland, did not agree to participate in a debate.
Garcia Holmes was asked questions that would have been used during a debate.
Watch the video above to hear her responses
