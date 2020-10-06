1st Congressional District candidate Garcia Holmes shares her views ahead of election | KOB 4
1st Congressional District candidate Garcia Holmes shares her views ahead of election

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 06, 2020 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Michelle Garcia Holmes, the Republican running for the 1st Congressional District seat New Mexico, got the opportunity to make her pitch to voters on KOB 4 Thursday. 

She was granted five minutes of free airtime after her opponent, Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland, did not agree to participate in a debate. 

Garcia Holmes was asked questions that would have been used during a debate.

Watch the video above to hear her responses


