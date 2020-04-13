1st FBI poster in Navajo language seeks info on homicide

Francisco wasn’t aware of any new tips that authorities have received based on the Navajo-language poster but said “any small detail can help out.”

James Langenberg, special agent in charge of the Albuquerque division of the FBI, said FBI employees who speak Navajo helped translate the information for the poster.

“We already work closely with the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety, but we hope this effort will improve our communication with the rest of the Diné,” Langenberg said.

The FBI hasn’t translated posters into any Native American language beside Navajo, said FBI spokeswoman Manali Basu.

“The FBI plans to continue translating regularly in order to ensure we are receiving any and all information possible that may lead us to the perpetrators of these crimes and bringing them to justice,” the agency said.

The Navajo Nation spans parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. It covers more than 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers), making it larger than the state of West Virginia.