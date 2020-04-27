2 Albuquerque city councilors push resolution to reopen businesses

"I think, on this one, we are actually doing that. We got a good start on that Thursday," he said. "We're in the process of doing that, so we're working on it in regards to that resolution.

On Thursday, the mayor's office said in a new release that Keller would not overstep the governor.

"The city's re-opening plan will follow the state of New Mexico in coordination with the governor's office," the statement says.

Mayor Keller expects the city to "adapt to new norms including occupancy limits in business; testing and screening protocols for the private sector; widespread adoption of masks, gloves, and other protective wear; and contact tracing and quarantining to reduce community spread."

The Albuquerque City Council is scheduled to debate the resolution during its meeting on Monday, May 4.

