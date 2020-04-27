2 Albuquerque city councilors push resolution to reopen businesses

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque City Councilors Don Harris and Brook Bassan joined a growing number of conservative politicians who are calling for the re-opening of the economy.
They believe the Albuquerque has "home rule" authority, which would allow the city to govern itself and bypass decisions that come from the governor.
"This is not saying that the economy and small businesses here have to do their reopening, but it is allowing them the option," Bassan said. "I've talked to so many small businesses that are trying to stay afloat and so many of them are going out of business."
Mayor Tim Keller was asked about the resolution during a virtual news conference Monday.
"I think, on this one, we are actually doing that. We got a good start on that Thursday," he said. "We're in the process of doing that, so we're working on it in regards to that resolution.
On Thursday, the mayor's office said in a new release that Keller would not overstep the governor.
"The city's re-opening plan will follow the state of New Mexico in coordination with the governor's office," the statement says.
Mayor Keller expects the city to "adapt to new norms including occupancy limits in business; testing and screening protocols for the private sector; widespread adoption of masks, gloves, and other protective wear; and contact tracing and quarantining to reduce community spread."
The Albuquerque City Council is scheduled to debate the resolution during its meeting on Monday, May 4.
