2 bodies found in Albuquerque metro area prompt 2 separate investigations
2 bodies found in Albuquerque metro area prompt 2 separate investigations

2 bodies found in Albuquerque metro area prompt 2 separate investigations

Joshua Panas
July 11, 2019 02:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Law enforcement is investigating how two people died in two different parts of the Albuquerque area.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that a body was found on the bike path at I-40 and Juan Tabo. The Office of the Medical Investigators will determine how the person died.

A second body was found in the wash basin where the main drain feeds into the river near 2nd Street. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is trying to determine how the person ended up in the wash basin. 

There's no indication that the cases are connected. 

Created: July 11, 2019 02:38 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

