2 buildings at Sandia National Labs evacuated after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 26, 2020 10:55 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 10:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Two buildings at Sadia National Labs were evacuated Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to an emergency alert from Sandia, the buildings will be closed for a "thorough cleaning and disinfection."
People who were in close contact with the infected person have been notified, and were told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Sandia believes worker used public transportation, and is working with the City of Albuquerque to take proactive steps to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
