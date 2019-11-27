2 dead, 1 injured after house fire in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
2 dead, 1 injured after house fire in SW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 27, 2019 06:51 AM
Created: November 27, 2019 06:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A house caught on fire near Central and Coors Tuesday night, killing two people. 

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said that crews were dispatched to a residence fire on 59th Street at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Crews knew people could possibly be trapped inside the home. 

Fire officials say two people were already dead when they arrived, and another person was taken to UNM Hospital. 

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

