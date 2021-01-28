2 dead, 1 injured in NE Albuquerque shooting

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two women are dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in northeast Albuquerque.
Police said they were dispatched to the Jefferson Crossing Apartments around 10 p.m. in response to multiple people being shot.
When officers arrived, they found three victims — two women who were pronounced dead at the scene and a man who was taken to UNM Hospital, where he is in stable condition.
By KOB 4's count, Albuquerque has had 15 homicides so far this year.
Information is limited at this time.
