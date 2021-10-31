BCSO: 2 dead, multiple injured after South Valley shooting | KOB 4

BCSO: 2 dead, multiple injured after South Valley shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 31, 2021 10:14 AM
Created: October 31, 2021 09:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - BCSO in a tweet Sunday morning said two people are dead after a shooting in the South Valley.

According to a tweet, the shooting happened in the 2300 block Parajito Road, near Isleta Boulevard.

BCSO said two people were killed and multiple others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Details are limited at this time, stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


