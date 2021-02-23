2 dead after morning house fire in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
2 dead after morning house fire in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 23, 2021 01:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people were killed in a house fire in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday morning. 

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched around 6:48 a.m. to a home on Kathryn Avenue SE. Upon arrival, crews reported thick smoke coming from multiple sides of a small home. 

Firefighters attempted to search the home for occupants but were reportedly met with extreme conditions and had to switch to defensive operations.

After about 20 minutes, AFR was able to get the fire under control but two bodies were later found inside the home. Authorities have not confirmed the identities of the deceased and the cause of death is still being investigated. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Grace Reader will have more details tonight on KOB 4. 


