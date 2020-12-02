2 engines, 12 cars on freight train derail in New Mexico

Photo: NMDOT
Photo: NMDOT
The Associated Press
Updated: December 02, 2020 11:03 AM
Created: December 02, 2020 11:00 AM
VADO, N.M. (AP) — Burlington Northern Santa Fe says two engines and 12 empty cars that were part of a BNSF freight train derailed in the southern New Mexico community of Vado early Wednesday morning.
The railroad said in a statement that cause of the derailment was under investigation and that the train's engineer was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The derailment left one engine on its side and the other off the rails but upright.
The state Department of Transportation said parts of several highways were closed.
Additional information was not immediately available.
