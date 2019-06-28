2 father-son duos win all-inclusive trips to NM United game | KOB 4
2 father-son duos win all-inclusive trips to NM United game

Marian Camacho
June 28, 2019 10:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Not one, but two contestants have secured themselves all-inclusive trips to New Mexico United's upcoming quarterfinal match in Minnesota.

There were seven finalists in the team's "Fan First Contest," and two father-son duos just so happened to be the final two chosen.

Gerry R. and his son, Leo, submitted a video shot outside of the team's headquarters featuring multiple costume changes and Leo's compelling arguments as to why his dad should win the trip.

The pair won via fan votes on NM United's website, but trip sponsor First Financial Credit Union wanted to do more, so they awarded a second all-inclusive trip to the runner-up Carlos Sr. and his son, also known as Sombrero Man.

“This incredible journey of the New Mexico United has not only United the city of Albuquerque, but the state of New Mexico as a whole,” said Chief Lending Officer of First Financial Credit Union, Greg Shaver. “First Financial Credit Union is honored to be a part of something this energizing and amazing!”

New Mexico United says the remainder of the finalists will receive limited edition posters signed by the team.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: June 28, 2019 10:41 AM

