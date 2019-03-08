2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County

Fire officials say 120 structures remained threatened and evacuations are in place.

The Del Rio Senior Center in Rio Communities is housing those displaced with help from the Red Cross.

The fire started Thursday on the west side of the Rio Grande, but whipping winds pushed the fire to jump the river and continue eastward along Highway 47 overnight just north of Rio Communities.

It is currently burning in what fire officials say is heavy bosque fuels including brush and grass.

Multiple agencies are aiding Valencia County in knocking down this blaze including the Forestry Division, Bureau of Land Management, Bernalillo County and Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB and KOB.com for updates.