2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County
2 firefighters hospitalized as crews work to contain fire in Valencia County

Marian Camacho
March 08, 2019 12:12 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - Two local firefighters have been hospitalized as crews work to contain the so-called "Ironworks Fire" burning along the Bosque in Valencia County.

Valencia County Fire officials say the two firefighters were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. 

As of Friday morning, the fire had between 75 to 150 acres with no containment. At least two homes have burned along with at least seven outbuildings and six recreational vehicles.

Fire officials say 120 structures remained threatened and evacuations are in place.

The Del Rio Senior Center in Rio Communities is housing those displaced with help from the Red Cross. 

The fire started Thursday on the west side of the Rio Grande, but whipping winds pushed the fire to jump the river and continue eastward along Highway 47 overnight just north of Rio Communities.

It is currently burning in what fire officials say is heavy bosque fuels including brush and grass.

Multiple agencies are aiding Valencia County in knocking down this blaze including the Forestry Division, Bureau of Land Management, Bernalillo County and  Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 08, 2019 12:12 PM
Created: March 08, 2019 06:30 AM

