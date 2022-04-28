2 hospitalized following shooting in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4

2 hospitalized following shooting in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 28, 2022 02:59 PM
Created: April 28, 2022 02:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police officers responded to a shooting in southeast Albuquerque Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Tennessee Street SE. Police said two people were shot and transported to the hospital.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.


