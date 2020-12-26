2 injured in fire at Albuquerque flooring business

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 26, 2020 06:09 PM
Created: December 26, 2020 05:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured by a fire that broke out at a northeast Albuquerque business.
House of Floors on Juan Tabo and Indian School went up in flames just after noon Saturday.
Fire crews said they had to call out a second alarm to get the fire under control
“The most important thing they were able to do is they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the adjoining businesses. Like I said earlier, this is a strip mall. There are seven businesses total,” said Lt. Tom Ruiz, an Albuquerque Fire Rescue Spokesman.
The business sustained significant smoke, fire, and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company