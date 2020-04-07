2 legislative candidates in New Mexico tossed from ballot | KOB 4
2 legislative candidates in New Mexico tossed from ballot

The Associated Press
Created: April 07, 2020 08:54 AM

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico county clerk has disqualified two state legislative candidates from the upcoming primary ballot.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Lea County Clerk Keith Manes announced last week he had disqualified two Hobbs residents from the ballot, and neither took advantage of their right to challenge his decision in court by March 27.

Rebecca Jill Jones and Mayna Erika Myers had filed their candidacy earlier last month for seats in the New Mexico Legislature, but Manes said their voter registration failed to match their petitions for candidacy.

Jones, a Republican, had planned to run for the District 61 seat currently held by GOP state Rep. David Gallegos of Eunice.

Remaining on the ballot for the District 61 seat are Republicans Randall T. Pettigrew of Lovington and David Brian Snider of Jal.

Myers’ voter registration includes her middle name, but her candidate petition went out without Erika.

She had intended to run as a Libertarian against incumbent Republican Sen. Gay Kernan of Hobbs.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

