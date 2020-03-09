2 men accused of robbing and killing a 17-year-old face judge

Chavez told police he saw his friend getting robbed just before Wood walked up to him with a gun and tried to do the same. Chavez ended up firing first out of self-defense.

All four were shot and Tafoya died from his injuries, but not before telling his parents “some black guy named Trey burned me.”

Prosecutors wanted to lock Wood up before trial, but Wood’s defense pointed out it was McNab who appeared to fire the shots that killed Tafoya and said Wood was nearly killed by Chavez.

"He's hit once in the chest, once in the hip and he almost dies,” Wood’s attorneys said.

Judge Charles W. Brown agreed.

"He doesn't know what happened in the car, he wasn't in it. There's—circumstantially it looks like a robbery,” Brown said.

The judge pointed to Wood’s limited criminal history before releasing him back into the community under strict supervision.

While Wood will walk free before trial, McNab’s attorney wanted more time because of some sealed court documents. McNab’s pretrial hearing is set for tomorrow.