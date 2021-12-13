2 more people charged in child's death at Albuquerque apartment complex

On Friday, James’ mother, Krista Cruz and Marquez's girlfriend Pamela Esparza were indicted on child abuse charges. It comes about two years after his death and months after a lawsuit was filed against CYFD in this case.

The lawsuit claimed the tragedy could have been prevented, alleging CYFD involvement since the very beginning of Dunklee Cruz's life. The lawsuit is in the discovery phase.

Krista Cruz is scheduled to be arraigned next week. No word on the next court date for Pamela Esparza.